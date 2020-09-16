Man sentenced for robbing a dozen St. Louis area businesses

In some cases, he would pretend to be a customer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in federal prison for robbing a dozen businesses.

In February, Justin McGee, 39, pleaded guilty for the crimes, which happened between September 2018 and March 2019.

In some cases, McGee would pretend to be a customer. On Sept. 12, 2018, McGee went into the Cricket Wireless store at 1000 W. Florissant and said he needed a phone repaired, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. While the employee was looking at the phone, McGee pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employee and demanded money from the cash register. The employee was ordered to get on the floor and McGee fled.

McGee robbed other stores including two different Game Stop locations, two Boost Mobile locations, fast food restaurants, a gas station and a beauty supply store.

McGee was injured in a couple of the robbery attempts. On Feb. 4, 2019, McGee went into a Boost Mobile in Northwoods, pulled out a gun and walked behind the counter, the release said. The employee pulled out his own gun and fired a shot. McGee was struck in the head and took off.

In another instance, McGee went inside a BP gas station on Olive Road and began to climb over the counter to open the cash register, the release said. As he climbed over the counter, he pointed an air pistol at the employee. They began to fight. The employee was able to grab the air pistol. McGee ran away.