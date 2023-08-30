Man sentenced in Alton triple shooting: 'Isn’t the first time he has terrorized our community, but it’s definitely the last'

“This is a repeat criminal. This isn’t the first time he has terrorized our community, but it’s definitely the last,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said.

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday for a 2021 triple shooting that nearly cost a woman her leg.

Steven Foster, 37, was sentenced Wednesday to 135 years in prison, according to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine. He will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence.

Foster was found guilty after a weeklong jury trial in March of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

“This is a repeat criminal. This isn’t the first time he has terrorized our community, but it’s definitely the last,” Haine said.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8, 2021, on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue, according to the release.

The release said the shooting stemmed from an argument. Foster got into an argument with the victims after they made fun of his friend's car. He left the area, but returned with a gun and shot the three victims.

The release said all three victims were seriously injured and had to get treated at a St. Louis hospital. When Foster shot the woman, it nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach it.

According to the release, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson asked the judge to impose a sentence of at least 100 years, citing that Foster had fired into a crowd of more than 20 people and that a baby had been present minutes earlier. Hudson also noted that Foster chose to arm himself and return to the dispute seite being on federal probation at the time for a drug offense.

“He could have gone home. He should have gone home,” Hudson said to the judge.

Haine said witnesses were integral to the case and commended them for having the courage to cooperate in the investigation and testify at trial.

“I’m proud of the work of the State’s Attorney’s Office in this case, and I’m equally proud of the way the community came together to help us secure this conviction and sentence,” Haine said. “Fortunately, no lives were lost as a result of this violence.”