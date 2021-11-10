Man who assaulted his wife and shot 2 people in Chesterfield sentenced to 30 years

Phillip Stroish assaulted his wife and shot two other people in Chesterfield in 2018. Today he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting Wednesday to assaulting his wife and shooting into a home in 2018.

Phillip Stroisch pleaded guilty to violent acts that happened in St. Louis County on Mar. 5 and 6 of 2018. Stroisch pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic assault, first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of armed criminal action.

The court sentenced Stroisch to 15 years in prison for sodomy and another 15 years for the other crimes. The two, 15-year terms will be served consecutively.

On Mar. 5 2018 Stroisch assaulted his wife by smothering, strangling, hitting, punching and pistol-whipping her. He then sexually assaulted her. Then, the next day, Stroisch drove to a house in Chesterfield, Missouri, fired several rounds into a home on Forest Crest. The shots hit two people inside the home, leaving them with serious injuries.

Stroisch's wife escaped from him by running into the home of the other victims. Stroisch then drove off to Arkansas, where a couple recognized his car from the news and called the police.

"We want to again thank Mr. and Mrs. Williams for their actions that directly led to the arrest of Stroisch who was on the run in Arkansas." said the Chesterfield Police Department. "Not only did the Williams' recognize the suspect's vehicle driving in Arkansas after seeing a news report in St Louis, they continued to work directly with Chesterfield PD and Arkansas authorities in real time, making sure the suspect was arrested and no longer a danger to anyone. They were true heroes that day."

He shot himself twice in the head while he was being arrested, but testified that the injury did not affect his guilty plea.

He has been held in the St. Louis County jail for 1,330 days, and the Division of Probation and Parole will determine how much of that will count as time served.

None of the three victims went to the plea hearing nor gave victim impact statements.