RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A 39-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to robbing a Richmond Heights post office at gunpoint in December of 2018.

Dywane Upchurch pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and assault while committing a robbery for robbing the post office of about $8,800 in cash while armed with a 9mm pistol.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon in furtherance of the robbery and one count of violent crime. In December

Police said he entered the back door of the Post Office and forced two employees into the restroom while he stole cash from the register.

He was caught when postal inspectors executed a search warrant at his home.

He was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

