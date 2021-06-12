Man sentenced 8 years in death of former Vashon HS football standout

Cory Robinson was sentenced in connection with the crash that killed Derrick Mitchell Jr. in 2019

ST. LOUIS — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the death of a St. Louis high school football coach in a hit-and-run crash.

Cory Robinson was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Police say Robinson tried to pass the car of Derrick Mitchell Jr. at an intersection in October 2019 when he hit Mitchell's car, which was pushed into traffic and hit again. Robinson, who was speeding, fled the scene.

Mitchell was an assistant football coach at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School. Robinson was on probation at the time after pleading guilty in 2017 to weapons charges and resisting arrest.