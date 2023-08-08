St. Louis County man sentenced to prison for 2022 fatal shooting outside gas station

Deonte Harris, pleaded guilty for unlawful possession of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter, as a reduced charge from second-degree murder.

ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for the deadly shooting of a man in April 2022.

Deonte Harris, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter, as a reduced charge from second-degree murder, according to a news release from the 22nd Circuit Court on Harris' sentencing.

Harris admitted to shooting 24-year-old Jeffrey Davis multiple times outside of the BP gas station in the 2000 block of North Florissant Avenue on April 24, 2022.

Davis was taken to an area hospital after the shooting, where he died from his injuries.

Court documents said surveillance video from the incident showed Davis being shot several times during a fight, and Harris driving away from the scene.

Harris was set to go to trial this week. He instead accepted a plea agreement and entered guilty pleas on both charges. He was sentenced to 20 years as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors dropped one count of armed criminal action from the list of charges Harris faced, the release said.