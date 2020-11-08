Man who caused his son to overdose sentenced to prison for dealing fentanyl and possessing a firearm

Gayron Sloan of St. Louis to 137 months in prison on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A father who caused the overdose of his toddler son has been sentenced to 137 months in prison for dealing fentanyl and possessing a firearm.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri, Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced 39-year-old Gayron Sloan of St. Louis to 137 months in prison on Tuesday.

According to the plea agreement, on Jan. 15, 2019, police served a search warrant at Sloan’s home. During the search, police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug distribution paraphernalia, including scales, blenders, and suboxone in the living room. Police also found individually packaged fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in Sloan’s bedroom along with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were in places accessible to a toddler.

Sloan’s 14-month-old son was in daycare as police were searching and interviewing him. Daycare workers were concerned when his son was uncharacteristically sleepy and having trouble breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated with Narcan. Blood tests showed the toddler had fentanyl and a metabolite of cocaine in his system. The child regained consciousness after being treated with two doses of Narcan.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.