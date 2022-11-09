Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man

Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm earlier this year.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021.

Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of 31-year-old Ahmaad Nunley. On Wednesday, Johnson was sentenced to 55 years in prison, a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Tom Haine said.

At around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021, the Granite City Police Department was called to Illinois Route 3 for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot multiple times. The victims were taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment, where Nunley was pronounced dead.

Police said Nunley was struck by a flurry of gunfire from one vehicle to another.

Johnson was arrested weeks later in Knoxville, Tennessee, by U.S. Marshals.

During sentencing, Nunley's mother gave an impact statement.

“I have no mercy on you,” Antoinette Compton-Loving said. “I hope you spend the rest of your life behind bars.”

Johnson must serve 100% of the 30-year sentence for first-degree murder and at least 85% of the 15-year sentence for attempted murder and the 10-year sentence for aggravated discharge of a firearm. The sentences will be served back-to-back.

“This sentence ensures that Mantia Johnson will be an old man if he’s ever released from prison,” Haine said. “Hopefully, he’ll never again be a threat to our community or a menace to motorists.”