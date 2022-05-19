x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man sentenced to prison in connection with dispute over toddler's death

Horatio Harris is also facing a second-degree murder charge and three counts of child abuse in connection with the boy's death.
Credit: Stock

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 46 months in prison in connection with an armed dispute over a toddler's death for which he is also facing charges.

Horatio Harris was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release from Sayler Fleming, the U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Missouri, the charges stemmed from a Sept. 4, 2020, incident. The press release said a crowd of 15 to 20 people gathered outside Harris' home to confront him about the death of his stepdaughter's 2-year-old son.

Harris, a convicted felon, answered the door with a revolver in his hand and continued to hold it while he argued with his stepdaughters. His stepdaughters later fled in fear.

After he was indicted, Harris fled to Louisville, Kentucky, where he was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Harris is facing a pending second-degree murder charge and three counts of child abuse in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the death of the two-year-old and the alleged abuse of that boy and his twin brother.

An autopsy determined the boy's death was due to blunt force trauma to his torso, according to the statement. He also had rib fractures and cuts and bruises to his head, torso, arms and legs. 

RELATED: Man faces murder, neglect charges in death of St. Louis boy

Doctors examined the boy's twin brother the next day and found he had similar injuries and suffered from Battered Child Syndrome.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Pagedale