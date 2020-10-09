Man sentenced to prison after being caught trying to get fentanyl delivered by UPS

Police said the package was coming from Las Vegas and was addressed to a fake company at a St. Louis address

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charges after police discovered a package that was being sent from Las Vegas to St. Louis contained fentanyl.

Charles McRoberts, a 50-year-old Wentzville man, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, St. Louis police were investigating suspicious packages at a UPS Shipment Sorting Center in July of 2019 when they found a package they believed contained drugs.

After a drug-sniffing dog flagged the package, officers got a search warrant and found about one kilogram of fentanyl inside the package.

The package was addressed to a fake company in St. Louis, so officers created a decoy package, obtained a search warrant for the address and had a UPS security employee deliver the decoy.

The press release said a person at the location accepted the package but later denied knowing what was inside. Police said McRoberts was also inside the home at the time. Police said McRoberts left the home, but eventually returned to the home later that day to get the package, at which time police arrested him.

On Thursday, he was sentenced after being found guilty.

The person who accepted the package at the home, Gernell Armour, is facing the same charges as McRoberts was but is awaiting trial.