Man sentenced for his role in years-long St. Louis drug ring

ST. LOUIS — A man police said participated in an illegal drug operation in the St. Louis area for years was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday.

Robert Hill was sentenced to 25 years in prison by United States District Judge Ronnie L. White Monday, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming. Hill was convicted of gun and drug charges in September of 2020.

Police said they began investigating in 2013 when they were called to a home on the 11000 block of Criterion Avenue and found blood smears and a sign of a struggle. While searching the house, police found Hill's fingerprints and more than 63 guns. Hill, a previously convicted felon, was linked to the home through security footage and other evidence on the scene.

More than two years later, a police officer spotted Hill sitting in a van in Clayton acting strangely. When the officer ran the license plates, the officer discovered Hill had an active warrant out for his arrest. Hill ran from the officer through a residential neighborhood before the officer caught him. Police said he had a backpack containing more than $77,000 in cash, a drug ledger and four cell phones.

The press release said evidence presented in court proved to the jury that he participated in the large-scale drug conspiracy in the years between the incidents. Prosecutors said wiretaps of phone conversations showed Hill was negotiating for and obtaining multiple kilograms of heroin on a weekly basis for distribution and sale in the St. Louis area.

The court found Hill was responsible for more than 90 kilograms of heroin and possessed firearms in connection with the offense.

On Sept. 16, he was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Monday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshal’s Service, St. Louis County Police Department, and Clayton Police Department investigated the case.