Man sentenced to life in prison for rape, assault of ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County

Christopher Russell, 31, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 15 years in prison Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of rape and assault late last year.

Christopher Russell, 31, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 15 years in prison Tuesday. In November, a jury convicted Russell of rape, two counts of sodomy, four counts of domestic assault, one count of burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in connection with an August 2020 incident.

Two of Russell’s family members addressed the court Tuesday to ask for leniency, and Russell spoke to claim his innocence on most of the charges, including rape and sodomy. But St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Jason Dodson handed down three consecutive life sentences, plus 15 more years.

“Delivering these heavy sentences to this heartless, remorseless predator was a crucial act of justice and public safety performed by the court today. It sends an important message,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a press release. “The Judge and I agree, this survivor truly is a shining light.”

In 2020, a woman told police she was raped, strangled, bit and shoved by Russell, her ex-boyfriend. Investigators at the time said there was physical evidence on her to prove it.

Prosecutors issued at-large warrants for Russell. He was later arrested in Dallas.

The woman told police she woke up at 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 to find Russell in her bedroom with a gun. She said the violence started with him forcing her to cut off her own hair at gunpoint. From there, the attack became more violent.

In the probable cause statement, she described a series of acts in which she was forced to perform sexual acts on him and on herself, all while having a gun pointed at her. She said Russell raped her and verbally threatened to shoot her.

She said she was pistol-whipped in the head and face. She told St. Louis County police Russell strangled her to the point of dizziness and she had difficulty breathing. She said he shoved her and bit her.