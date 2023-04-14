Crime: Man sentenced to life in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in St. Louis County

Anthony Tate Jr. pulled behind Timothy Simmons’ car and watched it for about 20 minutes before opening fire.

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 19-year-old man in north St. Louis County.

The incident happened the night of Dec. 12, 2019, on the parking lot of several businesses on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres.

Anthony Tate Jr. pulled up behind Timothy Simmons’ car and watched it for about 20 minutes. Then, he’s seen pulling next to the vehicle and shooting into it.

Simmons, 19, died at the scene. Two other people inside the vehicle were seriously injured and another person who was in a nearby car also was shot and seriously injured.

St. Louis County police later arrested Tate. Police said he was driving the car used in the murder and was in possession of a gun that matched the ballistic evidence in the case.

Tate was convicted of nine felony counts in January.

