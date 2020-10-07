Man sentenced after dealing drugs at St. Louis mall

Emanuel Mays, 29, was sentenced to 6 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to prison for dealing drugs at the Saint Louis Galleria mall in 2018.

Emanuel Mays, 29, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

On Nov. 5, 2018, an undercover St. Louis County detective bought fentanyl from a man named Derrick George, according to a press release.

Detectives who were conducting surveillance before the buy saw an Infiniti heading to the location of the buy, which was the Galleria. Mays was in the car along with George and Larry Calloway.

When they arrived at the mall, George approached the undercover officer’s car and gave him 13 capsules of fentanyl, the release said. The officer gave George $60 before he was arrested.

Mays and Calloway tried to get away in the Infiniti before Mays got out and ran away from the area. Mays was arrested after he ran into a dead end, according to the release.

Officers found the key fob for the Infiniti on Mays and a cell phone.

The following items were found in the Infiniti:

9mm Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with one live round in the chamber and fifteen 9mm rounds in the magazine found on the driver's side floorboard;

.40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with one round in the chamber and sixteen rounds in the magazine found on the front passenger's side floorboard;

semi-automatic Zastava rifle loaded with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine found on the rear passenger floorboard;

cigars and a plastic bag with marijuana;

plastic bags with fentanyl and methamphetamine; and

two face masks

George was sentenced to 16 months in prison and Calloway was sentenced to 6 years.