Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of wife

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of his wife in University City.

Cameron Harper, 38, entered an Alford Plea Tuesday in the shooting death of his wife Jannicka Andujar on Jan. 30, 2016. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In an Alford Plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but admits that the prosecutors have enough evidence to get a conviction.

According to a press release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, Harper shot and killed his wife inside their University City home.

Harper was initially charged with second-degree murder, but Bell's office agreed to amend the charge after the only witness later said she did not actually see the shooting. Harper said his wife had a knife and he said he shot her in self-defense.

"With a more complete understanding of the facts in evidence, Voluntary Manslaughter was the appropriate charge in this case, though we know the victim's family believes their loved one was murdered," Bell said in the press release.

Police had previously been called to the home for domestic violence incidents, according to Bell's office.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. Find more information and how to help on the Safe Connections website.

ALIVE's Crisis Line is 314-993-2777.