ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man will spend the next 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting an FBI agent on Oct. 12, 2017.

Daryaun Wines, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in federal prison, almost nine months after pleading guilty to shooting an FBI officer.

Federal prosecutors said Wines and Johnzell Moorehead were riding in a car and were being followed closely by another with two of their "associates." An on-duty FBI agent in a marked car was following the second car as part of an ongoing investigation.

When Wines and Moorehead noticed the agent, they split off from their associates' car and headed in a different direction.

The FBI agent continued to follow the other car to the intersection of Miami Street and Iowa Avenue, where Wines and Moorehead caught back up with them. When they spotted the FBI agent, both men fired shots at him. The agent and his car were both struck by gunfire.

Wines was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday. Moorehead will be sentenced Thursday.

