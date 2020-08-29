Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing meth

Joshua Matthew Spencer, 30, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty

ST. LOUIS — A Franklin County man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for his involvement in conspiring to distributed and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Spencer and his co-defendant Reanna Danielle Campbell were engaged in the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the St. Louis area as well as in Franklin and Jefferson Counties.

A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri said investigators conducted controlled buys of methamphetamine from Campbell and Spencer in and around the area.

Spencer and Campbell also crashed a vehicle while fleeing from police during the investigation near the Interstate 44 entrance at South Elm and then fled on foot.

Two handguns were recovered near the scene of the crash and investigators seized five other firearms from the crashed vehicle, along with knives and additional firearms magazines and drug paraphernalia.

Following the federal indictment in this case, Spencer was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service and found in position of additional narcotics and another firearm.

Campbell was previously sentenced to 46 months imprisonment for her role in the offenses.