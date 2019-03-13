A St. Louis man is headed to prison for nine years for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Dwayne "Big Wayne" Rainey, 48, was sentenced Tuesday to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in connection with a 2014 incident.

Police said they saw Rainey coming out of a stash house in Jennings on August 25, 2014, where they said he got cocaine from an accomplice. Police said they tried to pull him over but he fled.

While running from police, they said he threw cocaine out the window of the car.

He was later arrested with 14 others in connection with a violent drug ring.

