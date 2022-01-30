Man shot at baby, shot ex after she refused to take him back, St. Louis police say

The 7-month-old girl and a 2-year-old girl were unharmed.

ST. LOUIS — A baby was the target of a shooting in St. Louis on Saturday after a man was rejected by his ex.

St. Louis police say it happened on the 3200 block of Delor around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, said she was giving the suspect, a 27-year-old man, a ride. She said he became angry while discussing their relationship after she refused to take him back.

That's when the suspect grabbed a gun and began firing at a 7-month-old baby girl but missed, according to police.

The woman then struggled with him over the gun, and he shot her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on her condition as of Sunday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody.

A 2-year-old girl was also in the car during the shooting and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html