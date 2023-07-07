Man shoots, kills his own passenger during road rage incident, charges say

Elijah Boykins was a convicted felon at the time of the incident and was not permitted to own a weapon.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with murder after police said he shot his own passenger during a road rage incident in Pine Lawn.

Elijah Boykins, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other crimes in connection with the deadly shooting on July 5.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative said the incident started when Boykins and his passenger got into a road rage incident with another driver. Police said Boykins followed the other driver for a few blocks, pulled up next to him and started firing a handgun.

During the gunfire, Boykins' passenger got out of the car and also shot into the victim's car.

During the gunfire, Boykins shot and killed his passenger.

The man in the other car was shot in the leg. His car was also struck by multiple rounds.

In all, Boykins was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

