Man charged with shooting wife to death at St. Charles home

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles man admitted to shooting his wife during an argument at their home on Monday.

The shooting left 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew dead.

The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against 31-year-old Aaron Guilliams.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of Ridgeview Drive late Sunday night for a report of a medical emergency. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her head. Hanshew was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from police, Guilliams was interviewed by detectives and they found the two had an argument that turned violent. He admitted to shooting his wife, police said.

The couple had been married for less than a year and police said there were no prior reports of domestic violence at the home.

A .45 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene.

Guilliams is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

ST. LOUIS AREA DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

ALIVE's Crisis Line is 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144