Man shot in parking lot of gas station in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Phillips 66 in Affton around 4:45 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot.

According to a St. Louis County police spokesperson, a man was shot after an altercation in the parking lot. He was transported to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

