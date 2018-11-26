ST. LOUIS — A driver said he was shot on I-70 after he accidentally cut off another driver.

The 37-year-old man told investigators he was traveling westbound on I-70 near Old North St. Louis when he accidentally cut in front of a dark-colored sedan on the interstate. The victim said someone in car then shot at him.

The victim said he immediately exited the highway at Madison Street and realized he had been shot in the abdomen.

Emergency crews took the man to a hospital where he is stable but was listed in critical condition.

St. Louis police are investigating this as a first-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KSDK