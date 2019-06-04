ST. LOUIS — Police say a man was shot after an argument in North St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday.

St. Louis City Police said the shooting happened when the victim drove into an alley off of North 21st Street near Bremen Avenue and found another car blocking the way.

The victim got out of his car and asked the person in the other car to move, and the two started arguing. The victim then got back into his car, and police say the person in the other car then shot him in the face and torso.

Police say the shooter took off in a black, four-door vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A passenger in the victim's car was not hurt.