Police: Suspect crashes car, shoots 73-year-old man in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a car Sunday night in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan responded at 11:34 a.m. to the area of North Broadway and Calvary Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery. They found two men, ages 73 and 50, inside a vehicle. The 73-year-old man had been shot in the legs.

The men told police that they were driving south on N. Broadway when someone in a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix drove past them. The driver of the Pontiac lost control, struck a light pole, and then began shooting at the two men.

The 73-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The second victim wasn't injured.

Police said the suspect is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.