ST. LOUIS — A rear-end crash led to a man getting shot Sunday morning near Lafayette Square.

At about 10:37 a.m., St. Louis police officers responded to the area of Chouteau and Jefferson for the report of a shooting.

A police lieutenant on the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that a man in his late-40s rear-ended a vehicle. The teenagers in the vehicle that was hit started firing at the man, police said. While trying to run away the victim was shot in the leg and back.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police blocked off the area while they investigated. An SUV and sedan remained on the scene, with evidence markers dotting the road around them. The SUV appeared to have smashed into the back of the sedan. Both vehicles were almost entirely on the sidewalk.

Police caught two suspects. They're still searching for one more suspect.

