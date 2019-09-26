FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Ferguson.

At around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of South Florissant Road for a call for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Circle K.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

LOCAL NEWS