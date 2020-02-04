ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue at 5:34 p.m. Officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity have not been released. No other information was provided.

There have been 45 homicides in the city so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

