Man shot and killed in Cuba, Missouri

CUBA, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Cuba early Friday morning.

According to the Cuba Police Department, a man was found with a gunshot wound within the city limits. Police have not said the exact location of where the shooting occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

“Through the course of the investigation, all parties involved have been contacted,” Cuba police wrote on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not been released.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further details are being released at this time,” Cuba police wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated as police confirm more information.