ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Kossuth and Warne Avenues at around 6:30. When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

