Man shot and killed in Northwoods on Saturday night

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NORTHWOODS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in Northwoods on Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, at around 9:10 P.M., officers responded to the 4700 block of Jordan Street in Northwoods.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation by police shows that the victim was seated in his car when another car pulled up beside the victim’s car, and the suspect or suspects shot the victim several times before driving away.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

An investigation is ongoing.