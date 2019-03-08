ROCK HILL, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill late Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Raritan Drive for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police were told the man died from his injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

