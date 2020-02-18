ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was taken into custody after the shooting.
The home where the shooting happened is located across the street from a south city monastery, Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
