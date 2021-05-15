Man shot and killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

Victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest; St. Louis Metro police homicide division is investigating

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue, and the St. Louis Metro police homicide unit is overseeing the investigation.

Police were called to the scene in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood around noon. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was not conscious or breathing.

He was taken to an area hospital, but police reported about an hour later that the man had died. The victim has not been identified.