Man charged for shooting, killing man after finding him in woman's bed

Damion Thomas found the man sleeping in the woman's bed and became "enraged," police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man faces charges of first-degree murder for shooting and killing another man inside a north St. Louis County apartment.

Damion Thomas, 25, was arrested Wednesday.

Police said he went to the apartment of his child's mother on Tuesday.

After the woman allowed Thomas inside, he found a man, identified as Tyree Matthews, 27, sleeping in the woman's bed and became "enraged," according to a press release from St. Louis County police.

Thomas shot Matthews, who was pleading with Thomas to allow him to leave, police said. Thomas fired a second shot, killing Matthews. The autopsy revealed two gunshot wounds, both fatal.

Thomas poses a danger to the community or to another person because he has killed the victim in this case, police said. He is also wanted in other jurisdictions for assault. At at the time of this killing, the defendant was on state probation for assault.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.