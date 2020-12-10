Man shot in back during attempted robbery in south St. Louis

Just after he got out of his car, someone came up from behind and demanded his keys

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in his back while he was trying to run away during an attempted robbery in south St. Louis Sunday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police he had parked his car along the 5400 block of Chippewa in the Southampton neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

Just after he got out of his car, someone came up from behind and demanded his keys, according to a preliminary police report. The victim told police he decided to run away.

He was shot in the back.

The robber ran away without getting any of the victim's belongings.