Man shot in back during attempted robbery in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in his back while he was trying to run away during an attempted robbery in south St. Louis Sunday night.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police he had parked his car along the 5400 block of Chippewa in the Southampton neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.
Just after he got out of his car, someone came up from behind and demanded his keys, according to a preliminary police report. The victim told police he decided to run away.
He was shot in the back.
The robber ran away without getting any of the victim's belongings.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where his vitals were stable, police said.