18-year-old shot while walking in alley in Benton Park neighborhood

He told police two men wearing surgical masks fired shots at him from a red sedan
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood Friday evening.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Sidney Street around 5:45 p.m. An 18-year-old man said he was walking in the alley when two men wearing surgical masks fired shots at him from a red sedan.

He was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said his vitals were considered stable when he was transferred.

There were several shootings across the City of St. Louis on Friday. 

