18-year-old shot while walking in alley in Benton Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood Friday evening.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Sidney Street around 5:45 p.m. An 18-year-old man said he was walking in the alley when two men wearing surgical masks fired shots at him from a red sedan.

He was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said his vitals were considered stable when he was transferred.

