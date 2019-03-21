ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A High Ridge man who was shot by police after threatening officers in south St. Louis County Tuesday is now facing two criminal charges.

Kevin Butenhoff, 37, was charged with second-degree assault of a special victim and one count of armed criminal action after Tuesday's incident.

RELATED: Police officer shoots man who threatened officers with a metal pipe in St. Louis County

Police said they responded to Butler Hill Road at Lemay Ferry Road, along the edge of Mehlville. When they arrived they found Butenhoff acting erratically in a business. He ran out of the business and into a nearby apartment, where officers caught up with him.

That was when Butenhoff charged at the officers with the metal pipe, according to police. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but Butenhoff continued to approach them and was shouting at the officers to kill him. Police said the officers used two different forms of less-lethal force — a stun gun and a shotgun that shoots beanbag rounds — but those did not work.

After the other options failed, one of the officers shot Butenhoff, police said. Police said the man had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was still in the hospital Wednesday and was listed in critical condition.

Butenhoff's bond was set at $75,000.