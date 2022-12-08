Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say

Police are still determining an exact location where the shooting and carjacking took place.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.

The shooting took place at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

The man then walked to the Phillips 66 gas station in the 4500 block of North Broadway for help, police said.

Police are still determining the exact location where the shooting and carjacking took place.

No suspect description was known as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.