ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot Tuesday night in south St. Louis has died.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 5400 block of S. Compton Avenue around 9 p.m. This is in the Carondelet neighborhood.

A man with a gunshot wound was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there were no homicides in the Carondelet neighborhood in 2019. This incident marks the second homicide of 2020 in the neighborhood.

No other details have been made available.

This is story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

