Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 3:40 p.m. to a shooting at the intersection of Laclede and Taylor avenues. Officers found a man believed to be in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police did not share any further details on the circumstances of the shooting.
A homicide investigation is underway.
5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend reported two people near the scene of the shooting in handcuffs. One of the handcuffed individuals was put into a police van, and the other was on a stretcher and was put into an ambulance, Townsend said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
