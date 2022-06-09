Man shot, critically injured while driving on I-64 in St. Louis

Because of the victim's condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured while driving on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at around 8:55 near the Hampton Avenue exit of Interstate 64. The victim, a 47-year-old man was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of a single-car crash in the westbound lanes. When they reached the car, they found a man inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Because of the victim's condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html