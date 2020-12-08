Man shot after getting caught in crossfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured after he got caught in the crossfire during a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.
Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.
A man in his 60s was caught between two other shooting parties.
The man sustained a gunshot wound to his face. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.
No details on suspects have been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.