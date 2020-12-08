Man shot after getting caught in crossfire in St. Louis

A man in his 60s was caught between two other shooting parties, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured after he got caught in the crossfire during a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

A man in his 60s was caught between two other shooting parties.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his face. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

No details on suspects have been made available.

