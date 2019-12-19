DE SOTO, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in De Soto early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at a home on Glenview Drive.
A man in his 20s told police three or four people kicked in the door of his home and said they were looking for “money and stuff.” When the man said no, one of the people shot him in the leg.
He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
The man knew the suspects.
