Man shot dead in Hamilton Heights neighborhood, man in custody

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting took place in the city’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 33-year-old James Johnson lying on the porch of a home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Johnson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old suspect was found inside the residence.

He was taken into custody and a firearm was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.