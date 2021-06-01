Man found shot to death inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the intersection of N. 22nd Street and University Street in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood at around 3:30. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
No other information was provided.
