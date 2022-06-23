Man shot to death in East St. Louis Tuesday night, Illinois State Police say

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group agents at 618-343-5239.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in East St. Louis Tuesday evening.

A press release from the Illinois State Police said the man was found shot to death on Baker Avenue near South 15th Street at around 7:15 Tuesday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Deangelo T. Johnson of East St. Louis.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group agents at 618-343-5239.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html