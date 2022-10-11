Man found shot to death inside his Ferguson home early Tuesday morning

Police said the victim appeared to be watching TV inside the home when someone shot into his home. They believe the victim was targeted, and this was not random.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said they were called to the area of North Elizabeth and Royal avenues just after midnight for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they got another call from someone saying the shooting was on Thatcher Avenue, less than a mile away.

When police arrived, they were flagged down and pointed to a home on the 900 block of Thatcher where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim appeared to be watching TV inside the home when someone shot into his home.

Police said he was unresponsive but still breathing when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died a short time later.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

