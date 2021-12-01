Man found shot to death in north St. Louis alley, police investigating

Officers were called to the area for a report of a "sudden death" at around 8:10 p.m. Police said the man appeared to be in his 20s.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the back alley of the 2000 block of Angelica Street in north St. Louis, according to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a "sudden death" at around 8:10 p.m. Police said the man appeared to be in his 20s. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives were put in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

