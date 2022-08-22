Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide division assumed the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. No other information about the incident has been provided.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide division assumed the ongoing investigation.

According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, there have been 29 homicides in St. Louis in August so far, 10 more than any other month this year.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html